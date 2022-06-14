PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township's fire and police officials say house numbers on mailbox posts could make a difference when they need to get to the right place in an emergency.
Fire Commissioner Stephen Gallagher presented the township's board of supervisors Monday night with a recommendation to consider a requirement for residents to have uniform reflective property identification signs on their mailbox posts.
Gallagher said there is currently no uniformity of signage requirement when it comes to identifying address numbers on residential and non-residential structures. Some address numbers are displayed 1 inch large, while others are 4 inches, and some properties do not even have numbers.
This poses a difficulty for the fire and police departments to identify the correct property to which they need to respond in an emergency.
"It delays our response," Gallagher said.
Police Chief Wayne Smith agreed, saying the signs would be beneficial for his department.
Both noted the availability and usage of phone GPS, but said Google Maps only puts them in the general area if the exact location is unknown and no specific house number is provided.
The signs Gallagher suggested are from Interstate911.com and would be 18 inches tall, with white reflective numbers placed on a green background. The signs would come with pre-drilled holes, and residents would have to install them, after obtaining them from Public Works and paying a $10 fee.
All supervisors expressed concern, except Michael Mitchell and Joseph Armato, who were absent from Monday's meeting.
The size of the signs were questioned as possibly being too large, and other ideas for uniformed signage were tossed around, but there was ultimately no consensus.
Gallagher noted the evening's intent was to bring the uniformed signage up for discussion, and the supervisors acknowledged it would, indeed, need more thought.
Also during Monday's meeting, Kathy Altmann, of the Bushkill Stream Conservancy, brought up a number of concerns related to invasive Japanese knotwood and signage in the buffer area of Bushkill Creek.