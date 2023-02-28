PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors held a public hearing for a conditional use application for a trucking terminal Tuesday night at the municipal building.
The project, offered by Exchange 12 and developer Abe Atiyeh, features two structures on a 36-acre lot at 1492 Van Buren Road. The property is located near the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road and bound on the west by Route 33.
One of the structures proposed is for 64,350 square feet with 56 loading docks and 137 car parking spaces. The second structure consists of 97,500 square feet with 80 loading docks and 208 car parking spaces.
A road crossing of Schoeneck Creek is proposed, and three above-ground and one underground basin are scheduled to discharge into the Schoeneck Creek.
Jeff Fiore, a principal at Colliers Engineering & Design, testified about traffic for Exchange 12. As part of his traffic study, he reviewed five intersections, including at Route 248 and Prologis Parkway. He conducted the research over two days concentrating on the peak hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 114 trips, which involves traffic entering and exiting the proposed facility, was the top morning peak hour, while 104 total trips occurred during the top evening peak hour.
Fiore estimated 750 vehicles would enter and exit during a typical 24-hour period. Of those 750 vehicles, 260 would be trucks, comprising 130 entering and 130 exiting. He stated further that he "did not see any capacity issues" on the immediate roadway network.
George Hartman III, a senior project manager with Bohler Engineering, testified flood elevation to nearby properties would not increase due to grading changes before the hearing was called for the evening.
The plan before supervisors Tuesday night was revised from previous versions. At a Dec. 13, 2022, planning commission meeting, Atiyeh officials said the new buildings are narrower and have loading docks on both of the buildings' sides, as opposed to the previous design with loading docks on one side only.
The planning commission cited stormwater management, sinkholes, environmental concerns with Schoeneck Creek and traffic among the reasons for the plan's tabling. Further, the board maintained the plan itself had too many unanswered questions.
Previously, the board of supervisors rejected a proposed 128,900-square-foot warehouse and a 138,700-square-foot warehouse on the site.
The denial was based on the applicant's inability to meet various approval conditions. They included Atiyeh's inability to show the warehouses would not have negative community impact.
Cited specifically by Supervisor Michael Brett's denial motion were the type of facility tenants, hours of operation and number of employees. Because of this, supervisors could not evaluate the project's impact. Other reasons mentioned included drainage and grading issues, and the impact warehouse vehicle traffic would have on Palmer Township roadways.
Atiyeh's plan drew criticism from township officials and some residents during the multi-session hearing. The proposal proved unpopular with members of a nearby 55-and-older residential community called Highlands of Glenmoor.
The land is in the Planned Industrial/Commercial zoning district, which is zoned for planned industrial and commercial use. Warehouses, distributions centers and trucking terminals are all conditional uses requiring board of supervisor approval.
The hearing is scheduled to reconvene March 20.
Finally, the board postponed review and adoption of zoning code changes. The board will now review each chapter to confirm that all recommended changes have been made and that the document is in final form and acceptable for adoption.
The township has been working on the document since June 13, 2018.