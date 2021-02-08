PALMER TWP., Pa. - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to stress our health systems, it's also putting a lot of stress on the finances of many local governments.
In Northampton County, Palmer Township says financial woes caused by the pandemic has led to more than a dozen municipal workers being laid off. The township's assistant manager tells 69 News that 13 employees were laid off late last month.
The departments affected include public works, parks, finance, permits and codes, and the community center.
Officials say the pandemic took a big financial hit on the township budget in 2020, and it's expected to continue this year.