Palmer Township sign generic

PALMER TWP., Pa. - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to stress our health systems, it's also putting a lot of stress on the finances of many local governments.

In Northampton County, Palmer Township says financial woes caused by the pandemic has led to more than a dozen municipal workers being laid off. The township's assistant manager tells 69 News that 13 employees were laid off late last month.

The departments affected include public works, parks, finance, permits and codes, and the community center.

Officials say the pandemic took a big financial hit on the township budget in 2020, and it's expected to continue this year.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.