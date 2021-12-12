Palmer Township
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township's board of supervisors will meet Monday night at the Charles Chrin Community Center to approve the 2022 budget and bid farewell to long-time supervisors David Colver and Robert E. Smith.
 
Monday's 7 p.m. public meeting is the last for Colver, president of the board, and Smith. Both will leave office at the end of this term. The meeting was moved to the community center from the township's Weller Place campus to accommodate the crowd expected for the two supervisors. 
 
"It has been an honor to serve the families, residents and businesses of Palmer Township over the past 24 years, 22 of them as chairman of the board," Colver said in a statement. 
 
Smith is also a veteran of the board, where he served as liaison to the township's recreation board.
 
In addition to recognizing the service of Colver and Smith, the board will vote on its 2022 budget and tax levy. The township will also announce dates for Christmas tree recycling.
 
