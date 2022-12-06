PALMER TWP., Pa. - Six new warehouses could be going up in Palmer Township.
Some neighbors say they've had enough.
Meanwhile, the township says these projects have been years in the making and that the Route 33 interchange is the area it dedicated to warehouse development, so that trucks hop right on the highway.
"If we're out the car, and we drive past, you know, usually there's some kind of comment," said Diane Manne, an Upper Nazareth Township resident. "Well, another warehouse. Oh, another warehouse."
"Unexplainable how many people will click on amazon.com to have a toothbrush delivered to their house," said Kent Baird, the director of planning in Palmer Township.
Palmer Township supervisors gave the green light to developers' plans to add two more big warehouses; the proposal would have traffic move from Main Street down Van Buren Road to the site's southern entrance.
Palmer Township residents, those on Tatamy's Main Street and families in a nearby Upper Nazareth Township neighborhood are concerned about traffic.
"There's definitely a lot more trucks coming through," said Mann. "I guess it's also more jobs to the area."
Some worry about air quality, as the Nazareth Intermediate School is right nearby.
"It's a warehouse," said Baird. "But we're trying to make the best of it...A lot of vegetation, big trees to buffer and screen the view. We're working on trails."
Palmer Township's supervisors also approved a conditional-use amendment request, pushing forth another project dubbed as First Park 33. That includes four more warehouse buildings on the west side of Tatamy Road which, if they get final approval, are expected to attract 685 truck trips daily.
"I don't understand why they keep building new ones when they're not occupying the old ones," said Robert Lovuolo of Upper Nazareth Township.
Back in 2015 when the 33 interchange was dedicated, Chrin Commerce Center said it had plans for retail and office, in addition to manufacturing and distribution, development in the surrounding areas.
"There was a Cracker Barrel that was planned," said Baird. "There was a hotel plan in that area, so there's other commercial uses that we had hoped, and we do hope we'll get inside of those industrial pockets to create this overall employment experience."
The township says oftentimes supervisors' hands are tied based on how these properties are already zoned. It's working on a new zoning ordinance which would give them more control.
The public can give feedback on that at a meeting December 12.