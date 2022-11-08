PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval for preliminary and final land development plans for two warehouses proposed for the southwest corner of Main Street and Van Buren Road.
The project most recently came before the planning body in September. Then, the commission tabled the vote on recommending the plan to the town supervisors due to outstanding engineering comments.
The vote came after the property owner, CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, addressed loose ends related to the project consisting of two warehouses ranging from 251,000 square feet to 400,000 square feet on a 52.5-acre tract of land.
Stormwater management was high on the list of issues addressed by the owner Tuesday before the commission, as was open space and its inclusion on the site.
For Planner Robin Aydelotte, the two were intertwined. As a resident near the proposed development, she mentioned concerns about more flooding and sinkholes.
"My concern…is paving over the land and rainwater absorption. I don't think that's being considered," Aydelotte said, adding that stormwater management is an issue for the whole township.
In September, the developer's main discussion was focused on the project's stormwater redesign. At the time, Chris Arnold with Pennoni Engineering noted their goal wasn't to concentrate stormwater, which would create sinkholes.
Instead, they proposed rain gardens and revamped the stormwater runoff plan to improve drainage significantly on the site.
Township resident Harry Graack of the 1300 block of Van Buren Road also commented on the township's water management.
"I've lived here a long time, and the problem we have with sinkholes is now exacerbated," Graack said. "We're paving too much of the area."
The commission also discussed the potential development of dedicated open space on the site.
Planner Robert Lammi said the site does not offer the public open space that residents need.
"To me, the setting aside of land in an industrial area is really useless for the good of the whole township," Lammi said via telephone Tuesday. "We need to enhance our parks and be sure that we are working with those environmentally vulnerable areas so that people can enjoy open space."
Planner Jeff Kicska doubted the viability of public open space on the site.
"One thing we have to consider is what the property was prior. It was a sludge field," he said. "Having open space there is not so hot."
The plan also proposes two entrances off Van Buren Road and encourages the traffic to flow from Main Street and down Van Buren to the southern entrance of the site.
The project aims to coordinate with the proposed Carson Lot 100-200 development at 1571 Van Buren Road to align their driveways, and regarding the extension of the right turn lane at the intersection of Main Street and Van Buren Road, Traffic Engineer Ben Guthrie of Traffic Planning and Design and Attorney Kate Durso previously said.
Planning commission Chair Bob Blanchfield was absent Tuesday.