PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission unanimously rejected a proposal to construct a personal care facility on Tuesday evening, citing several violations of township zoning ordinances.
Submitted by Exchange 8 LLC, the proposal would have authorized the construction of the facility at the vacant lot of 537 Milford St., next to the American Family Services Thrift Store.
The applicant's proposal included plans for a four-story building with 70 resident bedrooms and 28 on-site parking spaces, according to the planning commission’s meeting agenda.
Intended to serve older but physically and mentally healthy adults, a personal care facility is legally different from an assisted living facility, which comes with more requirements for the long-term care of residents.
However, planning commission Chairman Bob Blanchfield concluded that Exchange 8 LLC's proposal still did not satisfy three major definitions as outlined by Palmer Township's general legislation.
First, the board said the proposal failed to satisfy a requirement under Sections 190-205 of Article XIX to designate 20% of land on the site for outdoor recreation space. Its members concluded that the steep, grassy areas of the relatively small site would not be adequate for benches and other forms of outdoor recreation for residents.
The proposal also failed the stormwater management requirements under Section 158-14b of Article III, as the board determined the planned layout of the site could cause infiltration issues.
And in accordance with Sections 190-203 of Article XIX, the board objected to the applicant's reluctance to conduct a traffic study at nearby intersections.
The applicant had argued that such a study would not be necessary for the construction of an apartment building or other facility on the same site, and vowed to plead their case to the township's board of supervisors.
In response, Blanchfield indicated that the planning commission would be willing to consider a less intensive traffic study if approved by the supervisors at a later date.
The Palmer Township Planning Commission will meet again on Tuesday, June 13, at the municipal building.