PALMER TWP., Pa. – On Tuesday, the Palmer Township Planning Commission tabled a preliminary and final land development plan for two warehouses proposed for the southwest corner of Main Street and Van Buren Road due to outstanding engineering comments.
Owner of the property, CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, came before the planning commission to ask for a recommendation of approval to the board of supervisors for the project, which consists of two warehouses ranging from 251,000 square feet to 400,000 square feet on a 52.5-acre tract of land.
However, the commission required the developer clean up some loose ends and complete additional engineering work before its members could consider recommending approval. This project was last before the planning commission one year ago.
The developer's main discussion was focused on the project's stormwater redesign. Chris Arnold with Pennoni Engineering noted their goal isn't to concentrate stormwater, which would create sinkholes.
Instead, they're proposing various rain gardens at the proposed site. The rain gardens will treat as "much of the first flush as possible," in which the stormwater is taken up by the soil, overflows and goes into the main stormwater basin at the south of the site, according to Arnold.
The site proposes two entrances off Van Buren Road. Traffic is encouraged to flow from Main Street and down Van Buren to the southern entrance of the site, according to Arnold.
The project aims to coordinate with the proposed Carson Lot 100-200 development at 1571 Van Buren Road to align their driveways, and in regard to the extension of the right turn lane at the intersection of Main Street and Van Buren Road, according to Traffic Engineer Ben Guthrie of Traffic Planning and Design and Attorney Kate Durso.
While trucks are expected to drive directly to their dock, additional areas are available on site to prevent a backup of truck traffic on the surrounding roads.
Matt Clymer, principal with MRP Industrial, on behalf of the property owner, says they're also happy to look at overnight spaces for their tenants.
The board of supervisors has until Oct. 31 to render a decision on the plan.