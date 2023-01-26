EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Palmer Township, Northampton County say thieves targeted a pair of banks at the same time, less than two miles apart.

One of the suspects has been caught thanks to a Good Samaritan who helped track him down.

Police were called to the TD Bank on Park Avenue and Santander Bank on William Penn Highway around 3:40 p.m.

Police say a man walked into the Santander Bank and demanded cash. Then the robber ran to a "get-away" car close by. But a Good Samaritan made sure the get-away never happened. That person followed the vehicle and called 911 to report where the car stopped. The passenger ran off, but officers caught the driver, who has yet to be identified.

The other incident, at TD Bank, involved a man trying to use fraudulent information to access an account.

Police say when he wasn't successful he too ran to a "get-away" car. Police followed, but say they had to end the pursuit because it had become unsafe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palmer Township police.