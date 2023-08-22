BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton Community College said Tuesday one of its alumni was recently featured in a TV program about the rescue of a young man trapped in a burning car.

The ABC Network recently featured NCC alum and Palmer Township police officer Maurice Burton in an episode of Hearts of Heroes, according to a news release from the college.

The program, which aired this summer, described how Burton, his Palmer Township police squad, and local firefighters rescued a young man trapped in a burning car in May 2022, according to NCC.

During his evening-shift last May, the police dispatcher announced, “We have a two-vehicle MVA (motor vehicle accident) near the intersection of Main Street and Van Buren Road. Unknown injuries. Multiple calls received. Will get more details.”

When additional details came in, him and his fellow officers heard that one car was on fire, and one of the drivers was still in the car, according to the news release.

As the road went from four to two lanes, the driver of one vehicle lost control and traveled into the eastbound lane, hitting an SUV head-on, according to the college's news release. The car slid off the road.

Embedded into a bank, the driver’s door would not open.

Burton's fellow officer was attempting to put out the fire with an extinguisher while another grabbed a Halligan bar, a crowbar-like tool, from his cruiser. Burton along with the others tried to pry open the passenger side door, but the crash’s impact jammed the door shut, according to the news release.

Additional first responders arrived in their personal vehicles, and together, they managed to pry the door open. Between the heavy smoke that filled the car and the darkness of night, they couldn’t determine if the driver was alive. He hadn’t made a sound.

“Two thoughts kept rotating in my head,” Burton said. “Is he still breathing, and is the car going to explode?”

While attempting to rescue the driver, the fire had first come through the steering column, then was visible on the floorboards, and now was licking the ceiling and dashboard at the top and bottom of the windshield, according to the college. The fire truck had not yet arrived.

The first responders were finally able to pull the driver out and onto a stretcher. The young man moaned, confirming he was alive. They loaded him into the awaiting ambulance as quickly as possible.

Burton entered law enforcement because he wanted to help people, and the rescue affirmed his decision – a lifelong dream, the college said. As a child, he had seen The Fugitive, and Burton wanted to be a U.S. Marshal like Tommy Lee Jones’ character in the movie.

In 2006 he enrolled in Northampton Community College’s criminal justice program, attending part-time and working. He graduated in 2011 and applied for various jobs, but his bout with colon cancer thwarted his efforts, the college said.

While waiting for medical clearance to work as an officer, he enrolled in Lackawanna College’s Police Academy to receive the Act 120 certification required by many police departments. He found the curriculum relatively easy due to what he had learned at NCC, according to the news release.

Running late for his son’s baseball game one day, he wore his police academy uniform to the game. Another father at the game told Burton he was a Palmer Township police officer, and the municipality had an opening. Burton applied, and the township hired him.

Since then, Burton has continued developing his skills and is now the defensive tactic instructor, the college said. He has obtained accreditation in accident reconstruction and taser instruction.

Burton encourages everyone to pursue their career dreams despite obstacles.

“I’m so glad that I didn’t let setbacks deter me from becoming a police officer,” he said. “I will continue to educate myself and grow in this profession.”