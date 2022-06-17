police badge

PALMER TWP, Pa. - Police in Palmer Township are searching for a man charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child. 

Officials believe Benicio Antion Benifield could possibly be staying in the Macungie and Allentown area.

Benifield is wanted on charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, rape-threat of forcible compulsion, Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault person less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors, incest and unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses. 

If you see Benifield, police say to not approach him and report his location to police. 

If you have any information contact the Palmer Township Police at (610) 759-2200.

