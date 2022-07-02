black bear

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say a grizzly visitor of some backyards in the area is being taken to a more desirable location. 

Palmer Township Police report a bear was captured after spending weeks wandering backyards. 

The post from police writes online that the bear was taken into "police custody" and "will be charged with numerous counts of theft from bird feeders."

The post from Palmer Twp. police continues to say the bear is "currently being extradited by The Pennsylvania Game Commission to a safer and more desirable location in the Pocono area."

Palmer Twp. Police warned residents about the increase of bear sightings at the end of June. 

Police are asking residents to not put out garbage before expected pick-up times, and to keep bird feeders clean of food.

No one should approach a bear.

