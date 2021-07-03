PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are warning of a door-to-door scam in Palmer Township. 

Investigators say a female is knocking on doors asking for donations for children with disabilities. In return, police say the woman is offering a free gift from a local nursery.

Officials say the money is not for children with disabilities and that the nursery is not participating in any offers.

Police say to call 911 immediately if the scammer comes to your door.

