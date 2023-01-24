PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night rejected a conditional-use application for an industrial-use facility.

The applicant, Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, sought to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building was offered for the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.

The proposal called for 185 employees.

The plan was not well received by residents of the Highlands of Glenmoor group, a 55-plus community with 251 homes that wrap around the south and east sides of the proposed development.

Testimony from residents

On Tuesday night, as at previous hearings on the proposal, several members offered testimony either as "factual" or "expert" witnesses.

Wayne Conrad offered factual testimony, saying the project would create an "air tunnel" of traffic exhaust between the facility and the senior community. This, he stated, would cause cardiovascular and respiratory challenges for many Highlands residents.

Pektor attorney Marc Kaplan objected to the statement, saying there was no "scientific basis or methodology," and what was being said was an opinion, not a "fact." His objection was overruled.

Another testimony was offered by Christopher Valente, who said he lives about 1,000 feet from the proposed facility. He indicated the facility would prove problematic for the nearby seniors.

"A manufacturing site doesn't bode well for them," he said.

David Monaghan testified the project would present "quality-of-life and health issues" for Highlands residents. He added the neighborhood was "not anti-development but wants development that compliments, not detracts" from the community.

Still another resident, Carol Ritter, testified on behalf of herself and neighbors who said "they were extremely concerned about pollution." Ritter cited air quality, sound and traffic as top concerns.

"We also have no idea what is going into this facility," Ritter said.

Sound study of the site

Kaplan called one witness: Felicia Doggett, president and CEO of Metropolitan Acoustics, a Philadelphia-based acoustics and vibration consulting firm.

Doggett testified she performed a sound study of the site using a sound prediction analysis based on four different types of truck noises. Her findings discovered the project would meet the township's noise ordinance during daytime hours, and would exceed the regulation by three A-weighted decibels during the night hours. She added that sound mitigation could be employed to reduce the evening noise to reach compliance.

However, Supervisors Ann-Marie Panella and K. Michael Mitchell said the hypothesis was unconvincing because it did not test enough truck noises, was too subjective because the site's end user has not been identified and did not account for noise from the facility itself or HVAC and operating systems on the facility.

Apartments alternative?

At an Oct. 25 public hearing, Pektor tabled the manufacturing plan under the premise the developer and township would consider zoning amendments that, if successful, would result in new apartments on the property instead.

However, for an apartment complex to materialize, Marc Kaplan told the board and then-Solicitor Charles Bruno the approval process "cannot be normal." That's because Pektor has already invested much time and money in the current proposal, Kaplan said.

As such, Kaplan had said the process should be expedited to the degree possible while still satisfying the township's requirements. He noted that if the township and Pektor each came to the table in good faith, he was hopeful the apartment concept could work.

The township and Pektor agreed to "set aside" or table the industrial-use facility plan Oct. 25 to allow time to develop an apartment complex proposal, and the developer agreed to extend the pending application hearing date until Tuesday night.

However, the apartment complex plan was not formally discussed or considered Tuesday night.