PALMER TWP., Pa. – A proposal for four limited-distribution buildings was under scrutiny at a conditional use hearing before the Palmer Township's board of supervisors Tuesday night.
FR Newlins Logistics Park LLC presented to the board its "First Park 33" plan, which received recommendation of approval from the Palmer Township Planning Commission last month.
However, on Tuesday, supervisors and members of the public questioned the applicant's plans for open space within the site and buffering options between the lot and nearby homes.
The concerns were great enough to cause a continuance of the conditional use hearing to Sept. 12. The applicant's land development plan also was tabled until modified plans are submitted to the board.
The plan currently proposes four limited-distribution buildings, ranging from 151,000 to 210,000 square feet on a 66.4-acre tract of land on the west side of Tatamy Road between Newlins Mill and Corriere roads.
Supervisor Chairman Jeff Young voiced the possibility of reducing the sizes of the site or the buildings to increase open space. The idea of "open space" in this context is not referring to an empty area to build a field, but space to potentially mitigate the distribution buildings' impact to nearby residents and to serve environmental sustainability purposes.
Shaun Haas of Langan Engineering and Environmental Services Inc. testified at the conditional use hearing that the site complies with the necessary screening and buffering required by the township.
According to the site plan, there is a 40-foot-wide buffer along Corriere Road and a 40-foot-wide vegetative buffer on the western boundary line and along Tatamy Road. There is also a proposed buffer along Newlins Mill Road and a proposed berm on Corriere Road.
The heights of the buffers and berms vary based on site grading, Haas said. He noted generally the berm is 10 feet or so higher than Corriere Road.
"To me, the setback isn't enough," Young said. "I'd like to see you, as part of any plan here, do an excess of what the ordinance is asking for. I think we need to protect the residential use. I'd like you to consider something definitely bigger than what you're talking about."
Young's concern was largely focused in the areas near residential properties, such as southwest of the site by Howard Lane and Corriere Road.
Young noted the township is working on a new zoning ordinance with some changes, with which the developer will be provided. It includes an increase in the minimum height requirement for buffers, and supervisors said it requires approximately 12 feet for tree planting for properties that abut residential uses.
"I'm not sure of the availability of higher trees," Haas said when asked about implementing taller buffers on the site.
Haas said implementing berms is done as "more of a favor thing, not required by ordinance."
While Haas said they reached out to nearby residents to address their concerns about the proposed development, some residents at the meeting said they were shocked to hear this, as their properties are directly next to the site and they were never contacted.
Traffic Engineer AnnMarie Vigilante with Langan Engineering discussed the traffic study in relation to the proposed site. The study estimates the new development will generate approximately 196 trips during the weekday morning peak hour and 205 trips during the weekday evening peak hour.
According to the traffic study, it's estimated that the daily 24-hour two-way trips for the overall site is 1,416 for the typical week day, or 708 vehicles, including both cars and trucks.
Access to the site is provided by three driveways along Newlins Mill Road, with the middle driveway providing a main entrance and exit for trucks. Trucks will only be permitted to exit left onto Newlins Mill Road.
The study included 10 intersection analyses, including Newlins Mill Road and Tatamy Road, Van Buren Road and Hollo Road, Tatamy Road and Corriere Road, and Main Street and Route 33 northbound and southbound ramps, just to name a few.
Recommended improvements include widening Newlins Mill Road to provide westbound left turn lanes into the site, sidewalks along Newlins Mill and across the entire site frontage, signal timing modifications to maximize efficiency and capacity at certain intersections, the widening of Tatamy Road along the site frontage, and the widening of Corriere Road.
The developer is still in discussion with Met-Ed about the relocation of the transmission tower on Corriere Road, Haas said. It's unclear where the tower will be relocated, but it is understood it will be moved further away from the edge of the road to allow for widening.
The proposed buildings will act as limited distribution warehouses with no manufacturing expected on site. The tenants are currently unknown, which is typical at this stage, according to Attorney Gregory Davis on behalf of FR Newlins Logistics Park.