PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township reports the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been kind to its finances.
"We made the choice not to raise taxes in 2021 and just tighten the belt and that's where we are,” said Dave Colver, chair of the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors.
Colver said unexpected expenses like cleaning, hand sanitizing stations, and overtime added up quickly. Colver said every time an essential employee became sick or had to quarantine, the township paid their sick time plus overtime for shift coverage.
"Sewer bills were way behind, garbage bills were way behind. We didn't have a summer camp program, the community center was a couple hundred thousand dollars behind what it should have been in revenue,” he said.
Colver said it was a hard decision but the township opted to lay off 13 employees, nine full-time and four part-timers from various departments.
The township also outsourced utility billing and payroll to try to save some money.
“If a department doesn't absolutely need it, it’s out for this year,” Colver said.
"I think municipalities have learned through the pandemic to be careful financially,” said David Woglom, associate director of Lafayette College’s Meyner Center, which studies state and local governments.
Woglom said overall, the pandemic has not had as much of a negative effect on municipalities' finances in southeastern Pennsylvania as people thought it would.
"I think municipalities now are in a holding pattern. We're in winter… summer programs and things that go on in warmer weather aren't happening yet,” said Woglom.
Palmer Township is hoping the second half of 2021 will be better.
Colver said the plan is to have the Palmer pool open on Memorial Day and programs back up and running at the community center. But, like many decisions over the past year, what happens and when will likely be a game-time decision.