PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a motion Monday night to shift funds allocated to the Palmer Township Athletic Association to pay for exterior improvements at the new youth center.
To date, the township has put in approximately $179,700 towards the exterior of the Palmer Township Kiwanis Youth Center at 3052 Green Pond Road. This includes projects involving storm sewer and electrical service work.
However, the total estimated cost for the outside rehabilitation of the center is about $561,881. Palmer only has $200,000 in the 2022 budget for the project.
Supervisor Chairman Jeff Young broke down the site expenses for the youth center, noting that about $272,268 is needed for improvements in order to have the center ready for the beginning of the upcoming fall sport season.
Some of these improvements include paving materials, gas service extensions, site sidewalks, refeeding parking lot lights, and fencing and netting.
Additional site improvements and options to be taken into account include alarm systems, security cameras, and storm sewer work. This is estimated to cost approximately $75,000.
If Palmer were to take $200,000 from the 2022 budget development escrow and about $115,000 from the youth recreation capital fund, Young noted there would still be a remaining cost of $245,928.
To pay this balance, Supervisor Michael Mitchell came up with an idea that would not utilize the regular capital fund money that comes from developers and such. Instead, the board would use the 2023 budget allotment of $97,000 to the athletic association, in addition to the 2024 allotment. The remainder of the balance would be taken out of those funds from 2025.
Supervisor Joseph Armato made a motion to approve this allotment of funds for the outside improvements for the youth center. The board of supervisors voted unanimously to approve the motion.
“We have great people that run our programs. They give up so much of their time…board members, commissioners, coaches," Young said. "I get it. This board gets it. This board supports our youth. This board supports all of our staff."
The Palmer Township Kiwanis and the Palmer Business, Industrial and Professional Association are lead donors for the new youth center.