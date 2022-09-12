PALMER TWP., Pa. – Ask, and you shall receive.
The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use application for four limited-distribution buildings Monday night after hearing the applicant's landscape revisions to the plan.
The board voted 4-1 with Vice Chairman Mike Brett in opposition.
FR Newlins Logistics Park LLC was before the board in July for the same conditional use hearing, which was continued until Monday due to the board's ask for more open space on the proposed site and more buffering options between the lot and nearby homes.
Shaun Haas of Langan Engineering provided testimony on the revised changes Monday night, along with Attorney Greg Davis on behalf of the developer.
The proposed "First Park 33" site includes four buildings on a 66.4-acre tract of land on the west side of Tatamy Road, between Newlins Mill and Corriere roads.
According to Haas, the square footage of the two buildings located closest to Corriere Road have been reduced. The first building, which was originally 210,000 square feet, has been reduced by 15,750 square feet. The second building, which was also originally 210,000 square feet, has been reduced by 4,200 square feet. This allows the applicant to provide additional green space on site, Haas said.
In addition, three car parking rows, or 88 spaces, have been eliminated to allow for more open space by these buildings. Haas said this frees up approximately 2.73 acres along Corriere Road.
A third building near both Tatamy and Newlins Mill roads will have no reduction in square footage, but two car parking rows have been eliminated to dedicate an extra 1.09 acres of open space, Haas said.
In total, Haas estimated the revised plans will add 3.4 acres of open space to the proposed site, meeting the township code requirements.
On the southside of the site along Corriere Road, Haas proposed a 30-foot-high vegetative berm. Across from Howard Lane, a berm will be approximately 20 feet high, and to the southeast of the plan there will be about a 15-foot berm. On top of the berms, Haas said there will be evergreens planted at eight to 10 feet high, along with shade trees and shrubbery.
A berm is also proposed on the eastern side of the property line by Tatamy Road, which ranges from 2 feet to 5 feet high. On top of the berm, a 6-foot-high opaque fence is proposed to screen the site's view from the nearby properties, Haas said. Shrubbery and trees will provide an additional buffer.
Both Chairman Jeff Young and Supervisor Mike Mitchell noted the good job done by the applicant to satisfy not only the board's requests but also to satisfy the neighboring residents.
The applicant was scheduled to present its preliminary land development plan to the board after the conditional use hearing ended. However, since the township did not yet receive the full engineering plans for the revised layout, the plan was tabled by the supervisors.