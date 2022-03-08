The apartments being built at 3100 Charlotte Avenue will not be getting a new facelift as of now.
The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors said no to a building material substitution for the exterior siding of the apartment buildings being developed by Metropolitan Companies.
Members of Metropolitan Companies returned before the board Monday night to present additional information on a substitute building material for its development project of 312 apartments. This development has been in the works since 2016 and was originally proposed by Grace Industries of Bethlehem before Metropolitan Companies purchased it in October 2020.
Marty Stallone, the executive vice president of Metropolitan Companies, stated to the board they substitute building materials for various reasons "all the time” in their projects and are planning to use “the top of the line, nicest vinyl that’s out there to be purchased.”
“We’re not talking lower end vinyl that may be on the side of a distribution facility or on the side of a utility building,” Stallone said.
He also said he’s not asking the board to allow a material that hasn’t previously been around in typical buildings.
Comparing their vinyl building substitution to stucco, Stallone said the product is “indistinguishable from more than a few feet away.” He said you’d have to walk up and put a finger in it to tell the difference.
Board Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella had a comment in return.
"You just said that you would only notice the difference if you walked up to it...to touch it. Well if I’m living there, guess what, I’m walking up to touch it," she said. “I don’t like slight of hand tricks, as a general rule. Your architectural excellence and reality seem to be two different things….what was presented to us years ago isn’t what you’re sitting here selling us now."
Supervisor Mike Brett brought up the point of Metropolitan Companies buying a project that comes with history and architectural elegance.
“When you take on a project that’s already started, I’m sorry, you buy the history of it and all that goes along with the project you’re purchasing,” he said. “You’re buying all the strings attached.”
Another board member, Kendall Mitchell, told Stallone he and the board approved the buildings they saw in photos at prior meetings, and lead to the fact that now the entire building make-up is changing.
Stallone reassured the board the substitution of building materials would not require a reopening of the conditional use hearing, which the board held a few years ago in regard to this project.
While Stallone submitted to the board what they’re proposing to build at The Reserve at Palmer Pointe is “a better looking product” from an aesthetic standpoint than existing communities previously approved by the township, Supervisor Joseph Armato disagreed.
“We’ve gone from a look of a Williamsburg, Virginia building - which is quite attractive - to any other apartment building that is here [in the area],” Armato said.
At the end, the board of supervisors did not make a motion to approve the building materials substitution.
“You bought it, you knew what you were dealing with, and that’s what they voted for,” Chairman Jeffrey Young said. “The board is not willing to bend on this."
Other Business
Ronald Check, of Grace Industries, who purchased the Reserve at Palmer Pointe Project in 2019 but then sold it to Metropolitan Companies, came before the board Monday night to present various options on how the board could help him move forward with this development. The biggest concern was in regard to the implementation of a traffic light at the intersection of Hartley and Greenwood Avenues and the widening of the roads.
Traffic Engineer AnnMarie Vigilante, of Langan, accompanied Check, and proposed to the board how a traffic light would benefit the intersection, and provide an efficient flow of traffic on William Penn Highway and Hartley Avenue by coordinating traffic light signals.
Check presented a timeline to the board of how this proposal went through all the correct measures to try to gain approval, highlighting meetings and even approvals by PennDOT in 2021. He also discussed going before members of the Easton Area School Board to attempt to gain access to the school’s land on the eastern side of Greenwood Avenue, but said while the board was very cordial, they turned him down twice.
Check mentioned how his other option is to build west of Greenwood Avenue, but that it needs the approval of seven private property owners and as of Monday only two said yes.
With nowhere to build and after years of making little headway on this part of the project, Check proposed five options to the board, requesting the supervisor’s cooperation with one of the options.
The options Check proposed include Check paying the township $1.5 million to put in an escrow and for the board to use where it sees fit; to build the development with no additional Right-Of-Way and to only put in a traffic light; to acquire the Right-Of-Way and easements needed for the current alignment and continue talks with the Easton Area School Board; and to acquire the Right-Of-Way, but defer the sidewalk for pedestrians. Check also mentioned improving the west side of the road while only completing a sidewalk on the eastern side.
“Tell me how, and I’ll do it,” Check said.
Chairman Young and Supervisors Mitchell and Armato voiced they leaned toward the third option, which is to acquire the Right-Of-Way and easements needed for the current alignment and continue talks with the school board.
Solicitor Charles Bruno advised the board he was reserving his comments for an executive session to discuss the legalities involved in Check’s proposed options. Township Manager Bob Williams agreed, and stated he is looking forward to a positive working relationship with the Easton School District.
“We’re both public entities serving public communities,” Williams said.