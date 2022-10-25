PALMER TWP., Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary land development plan for distribution and manufacturing buildings.
The proposal, offered by Carson Van Buren LLC, calls for the development of five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet. It will offer 985 parking spaces, 221 tractor-trailer parking spaces and 185 loading docks on a 77-acre lot at 1571 Van Buren Road and Main Street.
The property for the project is located on the south side of Main Street and the east side of Van Buren Road in the North End Business and Main Street Commercial zoning districts. The tract is part of the previous Chrin Southwest quadrant lot line consolidation.
The project is planned to be subdivided into two lots with two building phases.
Lot 1 is 77 acres and consists of the five limited-distribution buildings. The site's three buildings will be constructed in the project's first phase, with the remaining two buildings nearest Main Street to be constructed in phase two.
Lot 2 consists of 18 acres and is proposed for future retail development.
The largest of the five buildings totals about 260,000 square feet, while the smallest building is just over 170,000 square feet.
Previous discussions about the project before the township's planning commission involved stormwater plans, landscape coverage and traffic estimates.
The township asked that the developer complete traffic reviews with each tenant and provide rest areas to avoid parked trucks along the roadside. Carson Van Buren noted the plan includes areas along the site's access driveway and boulevard entrance, which runs between the four buildings where truck drivers could park.