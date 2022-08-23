PALMER TWP., Pa. – At its Tuesday night meeting, the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors said it wants to see trees and open space where developers are proposing five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings.
Representatives of developer Carson Van Buren LLC sat before the board in hopes of approval for their preliminary land development plan at 1571 Van Buren Road. Instead, the supervisors and representatives chose to table the plan to provide additional time for the developer to accommodate more greenery on site.
The developer requested a waiver for the installation of street trees for interior driveways on the proposed site, as well as around the site. Shaun Haas of Langan Engineering, and Christopher Hermance, managing director for Carson Van Buren, said Tuesday they were happy to provide trees elsewhere in the township if the trees could not be accommodated within the 77-acre lot.
The project is planned to be subdivided into two lots with two building phases. Lot 1 is 77 acres and consists of five limited-distribution buildings with 985 parking spaces, 221 tractor-trailer spaces and 185 total loading docks.
The site's three buildings will be constructed in phase one of the project, and the remaining two buildings nearest Main Street are to be constructed in phase two.
Lot 2 consists of 18 acres and is not currently proposed for any construction.
"The ordinance calls for trees for a reason," Township Manager Bob Williams said. "The township can plant their own trees, thank you very much."
Williams said this is a way to plant "a little bit of nature and common sense, if you will" to the warehouses.
Hermance expressed concern for drivers' site views coming in and out of the driveways if trees were to be planted at those areas, and for the potential of the tree roots to wreak havoc on the site in the future. He suggested the trees could be planted as the buffer between Lot 1 and Lot 2 of the development.
Vice Chairman Michael Brett agreed with Williams, and was not in favor of putting the necessary trees elsewhere in the township. He stated, as did Supervisor Joseph Armato, that there are multiple varieties of trees which vary in height and width that can alleviate Hermance's concerns and comply with the township ordinance.
"We'll do our best," Hermance said. "We're not against trees, but where they're located might be complicated."
Chairman Jeff Young and Solicitor Charles Bruno brought up another ordinance, which in part states that an applicant may offer recreation fees in lieu of open space.
However, due to some ambiguity in the ordinance, Attorney Chris McLean, on behalf of Carson Van Buren, said the decision would resolve in favor of the property owner.
Thus, it became a moot point since the majority of the board favored open land instead of recreation fees.
"You choose not to be such a good neighbor to Palmer Township to preserve some property with some growth…to help the ecosystem," Armato said to the developer. "It doesn't matter if it's in the middle of a warehouse; it's still green space. If we all took that attitude, it'd be a grim world."
After a brief private discussion involving McLean, Haas and Hermance, McLean said they would take a look at an open space option. He noted there's a section in the ordinance which mentions the possibility for a combination of recreation fees and land, and they "may make a contribution that way."
"We'll bring something back to you," McLean said. "We've heard you loud and clear."
The supervisors have a deadline of Oct. 31 to make a motion on the preliminary land development plan for the five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings Van Buren Road.