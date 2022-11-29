PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors tabled a preliminary/final land development plan for two distribution centers Tuesday night at the township building.
The proposal, offered by property owner CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, was tabled moments after it was rejected by a 2-2 vote. Solicitor Charles Bruno suggested the table following the rejection, as Supervisor Michael Mitchell was absent from Tuesday night's meeting.
The proposal calls for two warehouses ranging from 251,000 square feet to 400,000 square feet on a 52.5-acre land tract at the southwest corner of Main Street and Van Buren Road.
The plan proposes two entrances off Van Buren Road, and encourages traffic to move from Main Street, down Van Buren to the site's southern entrance.
The project is coordinated with the proposed Carson Lot 100-200 development at 1571 Van Buren Road. This coordination includes the alignment of driveways and a right-turn lane extension at the Van Buren Road and Main Street intersection.
Trucks are expected to directly drive to their docks, but additional areas are available on site. Representatives for the project say this will prevent truck backup on surrounding roads. The applicant's engineer said previously they'd consider overnight spaces for tenants.
Earlier in November, the township planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval for the preliminary/final land development plan for the two warehouses.
First Park 33
In other business, the board approved a land development plan for four distribution warehouses offered by developer FR Newlins Logistics Park LLC. The vote was 3-1.
The proposal, known as First Park 33, calls for four limited-distribution buildings ranging from 151,000 square feet to 206,000 square feet on a 66.4-acre land tract. In totality, the buildings will encompass roughly 761,000 square feet. The facilities will be located on Tatamy Road's west side, between Newlins Mill and Corriere roads.
Previously, the applicant stated the two buildings closest to Corriere Road will be roughly 206,000 square feet and 94,000 square feet. In addition, three car parking rows with 88 spaces proposed originally were eliminated. As a result, more open space was retained.
On Corriere Road's south side, a 30-foot high vegetative berm will be erected. Across from Howard Lane, a berm will be roughly 20 feet high, and to the southeast, a 15-foot berm will be positioned. On the berm's top, 8- to 10-foot evergreens will be planted along with shade trees and shrubbery.
Another berm is proposed also on the property's eastern side by Tatamy Road. This berm will range from 2 feet to 5 feet high. On the berm's top, a 6-foot-high opaque fence is proposed. This will screen nearby properties' views. Shrubbery and trees will provide additional buffer.