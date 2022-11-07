PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night at the township building established a public hearing date for a new zoning ordinance.
Supervisors set Dec. 5 for the public hearing, with Dec. 12 as a potential continuation date. If the Dec. 12 meeting is not required, it will be cancelled.
Zoning law controls how land can be utilized — determining whether a property can be developed as residential, commercial or industrial space — or left open for conservation and recreation.
Township solicitor
In other news, Charles Bruno announced 2022 would be his final year as the township's solicitor, a position he has held since 1998.
"It's been a pleasure working with everyone and serving the residents of Palmer Township for the last 24 years," he said.
Auditing services
Supervisors OK'd a pact with SEK CPAs and Advisors for auditing services. The township's previous auditor, Palmer & Company, closed its business earlier this year. The five-year proposal will require Palmer Township to pay $36,750 for their 2022 audit with increases each year, culminating in a $44,600 price in 2026.
Chrin of Delaware
The board also approved a contract with Chrin of Delaware Inc. to perform tub grinding services. The contract is worth $46,000, and Chrin was the sole bidder although the township indicated the price was consistent with last year's fee.
Arbor Day Tree City
In other news, the board permitted the township to apply to and participate in the Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA program, which promotes the planting, caring and replacement of trees. The Tree City program will require Palmer Township to establish and maintain a tree board or department, pass a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on trees and to observe Arbor Day.
Police additions
Finally, Daniel Pacchioli was sworn in as a part-time police officer. In addition, supervisors received a visit from the newest police dog, Nosey.