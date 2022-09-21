PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night denied an appeal of a township cease-and-desist order involving the Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments.
The denial followed a public hearing before the board Sept. 7, during which both township officials and representatives of the developer testified about the order, which states developer Palmer Pointe OE LLC violated terms of the project's conditional use approval. Specifically, the violation states "Building 2" was constructed with an exterior façade contrary to the designs submitted and approved by supervisors in May 2016.
In the township's cease-and-desist letter to the applicant, Zoning Administrator James Raudenbush said the "exterior faced that has been placed on at least one of the buildings is in direct contravention of the approval design and is not architecturally excellent."
The developer testified during the Sept. 7 hearing that the building in question was constructed in accordance with the building permit plans submitted and the permit issued.
On Wednesday night, the zoning hearing board denied the appeal, which leaves the cease-and-desist order in place. It did not stipulate the appeal's next move, citing that would be the litigant's decision.
However, Vice Chairman Andrew Rossi said "a happy medium" could be worked out between the developer and the township board of supervisors.
Board member Robert Fehnel said the zoning hearing board "did not have the authority" to override the board of supervisors. He noted the issue is ultimately compliance, and as such, "Supervisors have a right to determine 'architectural excellence' as required by the conditional use approval."
The complex, with an address of 3053 Hartley Ave., features 13 multi-family apartment buildings with 312 units and one clubhouse. In 2016, the board of supervisors granted approval for the project to developer Lou Pektor's Greystone Capital. Palmer Point OE later acquired the property under the same conditions.