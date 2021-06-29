PALMER TWP., Pa. – Palmer Township unveiled Tuesday a modern meeting room framed in history.
The new meeting space at the Weller Place township campus shares an entrance with the district court, and then visitors proceed down the Ed Dean Historic Hallway. Dean, the township historian, provided artwork and documents which grace the walls.
"It's a walk through time," Township Manager Robert Williams said, pointing out maps and images which depict the history of the township and the region.
The new room provides space for 100 members of the public — double what was available in the library meeting room Palmer used for decades. Six televisions hang from the ceiling to present meeting documents, and an audio system with more than a dozen small speakers makes proceedings audible at all seats.
Williams said the room was used for storage and at one time was filled with athletic gear. Converting it into a modern meeting space cost $142,000, with township staff and local contractors doing the work. The furniture and equipment were bought on sale during the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Colver, chairman of the township's board of supervisors, said an update was overdue.
"There wasn't a meeting that went by when there wasn't an issue" at the library room, either with sound or lack of space, he said.
Supervisors were unanimous in their appreciation of the bright new space after years of sessions at the library and sometimes at the Chrin Community Center.
Robert Smith commended the work of local contractors, while Jeffrey Young said, "The easiest part is for us to sit up there and do our jobs." K. Michael Mitchell echoed their sentiments and thanks.
Ann-Marie Panella thanked the township for providing a new space for all of its boards and commissions. She is a New York City native, but said, "Palmer is my home and you are my family."
The board presented a plaque to Dean, the 89-year-old township historian. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who later worked 39 and a half years for NCR before taking a job with Palmer. Along the way, he helped start the Palmer Municipal Fire Department and served the township in many ways.
"I never missed a day," he said of his career. He's now retired but remains active with the Palmer Township Historical Society and his hobby of collecting.
"I saved anything and everything," Dean said. He recalled going through a dumpster at the old Lincoln School on Freemansburg Avenue, in a coat and tie. He pulled out a portrait of George Washington which now hangs in the meeting room, along with maps and blueprints from his collection and the Palmer archives.
"A newspaper story once referred to me as a pack rat," Dean said. "I prefer to think of myself as a collector of antiquities."
After the room was unveiled, the supervisors held a meeting that touched mainly upon routine business, along with the retirement of Police Chief Larry Palmer and Williams's appointment of Deputy Chief Wayne Smith as the new head of the force.
After completing its agenda but but before adjourning, the board went into a private session to discuss legal issues that Colver said would take one or two hours, or longer.