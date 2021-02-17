ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ash Wednesday is a day for many Christians around the world to pray, fast and focus on alms giving to prepare for Easter.
It marks the beginning of Lent, and while the meaning of the day will stay the same, how ashes will be received will be different this year due to COVID-19.
"Ashes will be sprinkled on top of the head rather than applied to the forehead in the sign of the cross. The idea is to minimize contact for safety," said Paul Wirth, spokesman for the Diocese of Allentown.
It's a new and somewhat unusual way of receiving ashes for those in the U.S. amid the pandemic.
"We are going to receive ashes the way the earliest Christians did," said Bishop Alfred Schlert, of the Allentown diocese. "We still know that it means the same thing, that we have received these ashes for a sign of being sorry for our sins and wanting to do better."
The Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena in Allentown is just one of many churches participating in this new fashion.
Pope Francis asked that all priests around the world do it this way this year. It's actually not a new tradition, as the sprinkling of ashes is normal in many countries.
Students learned the new tradition during Wednesday morning mass. The church has been allowed to celebrate mass at 50 percent capacity. Masks are required, as well as 6-foot social distancing. It's also streaming masses live on social media.
"You just have to participate prayerfully. If you can't be at mass, it's understandable. Just participate prayerfully, and that's all we ask right now," Wirth said.