ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pandemic-era provisions for continuous Medicaid and CHIP enrollment are coming to an end.

Starting April 1, states can restart yearly eligibility evaluations and enrollment.

"So when they expire at any point in the calendar year, they will have to renew for the next year," said Health Director for the City of Allentown, David Synnamon.

Around 95 million people are currently enrolled in those plans and up to 15 million people could be at risk of losing their coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit health care analysis organization.

Synnamon says it's unfortunate this coincides with SNAP benefit rollbacks but in Pennsylvania, you won't lose coverage immediately, you just have to reapply before your plan's expired.

"This is a rolling situation, everyone is going to have a different renewal date depending on when they initially signed up," Synnamon said. "They should - if their address is up-to-date - receive 90 days in advance notification from the state saying you're going to need to renew it. They can also go online to the Compass portal. They could also download an app for that as well."

You can also contact your local county assistance office. Even if your income hasn't changed, you have to reapply.

"If they lose coverage because of their failure to get their paperwork in, then they should just get their paperwork in," Synnamon said. "If they're income ineligible then they can't get back on Medicaid.

"If not, there is a PA marketplace for the Affordable Care Act."