Like a present under the tree, Christkindlmarkt wraps. And although thankful, vendors say it was a show to remember.
"This show started before Halloween so it's kind of been all out of whack, very surreal," said Jeffrey Travis Nathans, a vendor.
Despite an early start and outdoor-only shopping, vendors say with all the other events cancelled, at least this could still happen.
"The trees were still green and Christmas music is playing, so it kind of didn't feel right," said Nathans.
"We were really happy that Christkindlmarkt was able to put this together to make it safe for everyone, the vendors and the customers included," said Valerie Bittner, a vendor.
The biggest and most noticeable difference were the number of shoppers. But vendors say there was a bright side.
"In past years, it's been so crowded, people walked right by, but now they actually have the chance to browse," said Nathans.
"We used to have big busloads come in from South Jersey, from Long Island, and to not have that was very disappointing, but I'm glad we were able to put together something," said Bittner.
As they look to 2021, they just want one thing.
"We're hoping for a bigger and better and indoor Christkindlmarkt next year," said Bittner.