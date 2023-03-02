CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - More warrants used by authorities in their search of Bryan Kohberger's family home in the Poconos were unsealed Thursday morning.

Documents show a long list of items taken from Kohberger's car, which was tracked leaving the Idaho home shortly after the killings.

At the top of the list is a knife, though there weren't any additional details as to whether investigators believe that was the murder weapon.

Kohberger is facing charges in the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November. He was arrested at his parents' home in Monroe County at the end of December.

Investigators say after searching his car, they also seized a handgun, pocket knife, laptop, cell phone and a "green leafy substance" in a container and bag.

Authorities also took black face masks, black gloves, and several dark-colored jackets and shirts. This could be notable because a surviving roommate said they saw the intruder wearing all black.

Also in the car was a book with underlining on a specific page, though authorities did not say what the book was or what was underlined, as well as a DeSales University notebook. Kohberger has a criminology degree from DeSales.

A second unsealed warrant shows investigators took additional items from the car, including documents, car parts, maps, hiking boots and swabs.

The second document includes an application for a search of Kohberger's person, but it does list anything taken.

Court officials initially said they would be released Wednesday, but later said it wouldn't be until Thursday. In Pennsylvania, search warrants unseal after 60 days from when they were signed, unless a motion is filed earlier. The 60 days runs through the end of Wednesday.

One search warrant was unsealed Tuesday, with another two unsealed Thursday.

The documents shed more light on what authorities found and seized when they arrested Kohberger at the Monroe County home for the killings of four college students in Idaho.

Kohberger has been locked up in Idaho since his arrest in late December, awaiting his next court date in June.

The warrant unsealed Tuesday shows that investigators were looking for everything and anything connected to the slayings of the four Idaho college students in November. The document confirms what many suspected: there were boots on the ground surveilling the property and area for days before the arrest.

It shows that investigators seized these items from Kohberger: a silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a white t-shirt, black Nikes, and a black sweatshirt, sock, shorts, boxers.

The FBI also got a cheek swab from Kohberger, as agents descended on the otherwise quiet Chestnuthill Township neighborhood in December.

There's still a gag order on the case.

When Kohberger was arrested, investigators said they were limited on what they could share before the trial, but to pay attention to what gets made public, like court hearings or documents like this, as they may contain key details.

It was recently announced that the home where the gruesome killings took place will be demolished.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive for the stabbings.