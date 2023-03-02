CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - More Pennsylvania warrants used by authorities in their search of Bryan Kohberger's car and family home in the Poconos were unsealed Thursday morning.

Documents show a long list of items taken from Kohberger's home, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, on Dec. 30.

At the top of the list is a knife, though there weren't any additional details as to whether investigators believe that was the murder weapon. Another knife and a pocket knife were also taken.

Kohberger is facing charges in the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November.

Investigators say after searching the home during the early-morning hours, they also seized a handgun and magazines, laptop, cell phone and a "green leafy substance" in a container and bag.

Authorities also took black face masks, black gloves, and several dark-colored jackets and shirts. This could be notable because a surviving roommate said they saw the intruder wearing all black.

Also in the home was a book with underlining on a specific page, though authorities did not say what the book was or what was underlined, as well as a DeSales University notebook. Kohberger has a criminology degree from DeSales.

A second warrant unsealed Thursday shows investigators took additional items from Kohberger's car, including documents, car parts, maps, hiking boots and swabs.

His Hyundai Elantra was seen in the area of the Idaho home shortly after the killings, and investigators tracked it back to his home in the Poconos in December.

Court officials initially said they would be released Wednesday, but later said it wouldn't be until Thursday. In Pennsylvania, search warrants unseal after 60 days from when they were signed, unless a motion is filed earlier. The 60 days runs through the end of Wednesday.

One search warrant was unsealed Tuesday, with another two unsealed Thursday.

The documents shed more light on what authorities found and seized when they arrested Kohberger at the Monroe County home for the killings of four college students in Idaho.

Kohberger has been locked up in Idaho since his arrest in late December, awaiting his next court date in June.

The warrant unsealed Tuesday shows that investigators were looking for everything and anything connected to the slayings of the four Idaho college students in November. The document confirms what many suspected: there were boots on the ground surveilling the property and area for days before the arrest.

It shows that investigators seized these items from Kohberger himself: a silver flashlight, four medical-style gloves, a white t-shirt, black Nikes, and a black sweatshirt, sock, shorts, boxers.

The FBI also got a cheek swab from Kohberger, as agents descended on the otherwise quiet Chestnuthill Township neighborhood in December.

There's still a gag order on the case.

When Kohberger was arrested, investigators said they were limited on what they could share before the trial, but to pay attention to what gets made public, like court hearings or documents like this, as they may contain key details.

It was recently announced that the home where the gruesome killings took place will be demolished.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive for the stabbings.