Authorities say a Lehigh County man was involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Craig Bingert helped other protesters push a barricade into Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers in an apparent attempt to enter the Capitol grounds and building, according to an arrest warrant.
Video footage shows an unidentified man wearing sunglasses and a red hat telling the crowd of protesters, Bingert among them, to "push them out of there," referencing the officers who are on the other side of the barricade, according to the arrest warrant.
A few seconds later, the man in the red hat is heard instructing the crowd, counting "1,2,3, go," according to the warrant. Bingert puts one of his hands onto the metal barricade and starts to push it towards police officers, according to the warrant.
Bingert and other members of the crowd then shove the barrier into the officers, according to the warrant. The group then lifts the barrier in an apparent attempt to break through the police line by ducking under the barrier, according to the arrest warrant.
Footage shows Bingert still standing in the frontline a few seconds later as officers try to fend off the crowd, the warrant said. Officers took defensive positions and used chemical irritants to stop the group from breaking through the line of officers.
According to the warrant, Bingert stayed in the area even after the confrontation ended. At one point he turns around, faces the crowd behind him, and begins waving the flag as the crowd yells and chants slogans in anger, according to the arrest warrant.
Bingert, through his attorney, identified himself and turned himself in, according to the warrant. An onlne account indicates he lives in Slatington, according to the arrest warrant.