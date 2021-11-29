WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man admitted he fired approximately eight shots at a vehicle in a road rage incident in Whitehall Township that led to a child being shot in the leg, according to court paperwork.
18-year-old Christopher Lee Bencosme is charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person.
David Reyes Amezquita said he was driving in the area of Route 100 approaching Route 78 when a vehicle passed his vehicle on the left and almost caused a collision, court documents say. He says he activated his high beams and began following the other vehicle, which continually "brake checked him," authorities said. He says both vehicles exited Route 78 onto Route 22, then exited Route 22 using the Fullerton exit.
Amezquita said it appeared that the other vehicle would be turning south onto Fullerton Avenue and that he would be turning north, court documents say. Amezquita said the other vehicle instead turned north onto Fullerton Avenue behind him.
At a red light near Grape Street in Whitehall Township, Amezquita said the other vehicle pulled up alongside his own vehicle's driver's side, and he saw the other vehicle's window was down. When he saw that one of the people in the other vehicle had a gun, he "stepped on the gas," and that's when someone in the other vehicle began shooting, according to court paperwork.
Amezquita, who said he had heard at least three shots, said he was armed, and fired his weapon once.
9mm casings were recovered at the scene, some of which appeared to be from Bencosme's firearm, authorities said.
Amezquita said a child passenger was shot in the leg, and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Bencosme admitted to police he had fired approximately eight shots at Amezquita's vehicle, according to court paperwork.