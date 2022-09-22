EASTON, Pa. - A man being held at Northampton County Prison in connection with a deadly shooting in Easton is accused of assaulting a fellow inmate.

Giovani Cagle, 20, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person after the alleged assault, according to court paperwork.

Cagle approached another inmate on Sept. 17 and splashed a hot liquid, believed to be a milk/creamer mix, at his face and head, court documents said.

Court documents say he then used a broom to hit the inmate eight times. The inmate suffered injuries that required medical treatment, authorities said.

The incident was recorded on the prison's video surveillance system, according to court paperwork.

Cagle was arrested in early August in connection with the fatal shooting of two teens in Easton in March. He is charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and attempted homicide, as well as related offenses.

He is accused of being one of multiple people to open fire on a BMW SUV the afternoon of March 14, killing 17-year-old D'Andre Snipes and 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa.

Altajier Robinson, 20, and Jayden Denizard, 15, were arrested in March on homicide charges.

Investigators say the three shot at the stolen SUV in the 1300 block of Washington Street. There were four people total in the vehicle, and multiple others standing nearby.