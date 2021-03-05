S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Court records are laying out how federal agents placed a South Whitehall Township man at the U.S. Capitol on the day of the deadly Jan. 6 riot.
Jackson Kostolsky, of South Whitehall Township, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted area and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint.
The complaint says Kostolsky told agents that he had entered the U.S. Capitol building through an open door with a group of other people and entered about five feet before he was forced out by riot police. While inside the U.S. Capitol, Kostolsky said that he took a video on his cell phone, according to the criminal complaint. At the time of the interview, Kostolsky showed interviewing agents photographs on his cell phone of the U.S. Capitol building that were taken in close proximity to the outside of the U.S. Capitol. Kostolsky said that he had deleted the video he had taken, according to the arrest warrant.
Agents executed a search warrant on Kostolsky’s cell phone. The search warrant of Kostolsky’s cell phone revealed photographs and two videos taken outside the U.S. Capitol, according to the criminal complaint. There was also one video taken inside the U.S. Capitol. Investigators say they were able to recover the deleted cell phone video and identified Kostolsky on security camera inside the building by a leopard-print vest he was wearing that day.