EASTON, Pa. - The Juneteenth Lehigh Valley Parade drew a crowd in Easton on Monday.

The procession started at Sixth and Northampton streets and went down Northampton, through Centre Square, all the way up to the Free Bridge.

It’s featuring local agencies and leaders from the African American community, drumlines and steppers, fraternities and sororities, children’s groups, and dance troupes.

The parade marshal is Easton’s beloved boxing legend Larry Holmes.

The parade was the grand finale in a week of celebratory events in Easton, Bethlehem and Allentown, all aiming to recognize emancipation in the U.S. and to teach younger people about the significance of this day.

69 News reporter Priscilla Liguori will have more on 69 News at 5.