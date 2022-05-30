BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem officials held a number of tributes Monday to honor those who sacrificed everything for their country.
From marching bands, to shots ringing out in salute, a large crowd came together in Bethlehem to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“It was President Lincoln who said in the Gettysburg address that we should pay tribute and honor those who gave everything,” said Pennsylvania State Rep. Steve Samuelson of District 135.
The Bethlehem Memorial Day Parade kicked off near Liberty High School with a ceremony held shortly after. And while some used the day as a day off, others are using it as a day of remembrance.
“They may not have anybody that has served but in their heart, they feel it is their American duty to come out to a cemetery to a program like today,” said resident Mitch Huston.
Meanwhile, more than 40 trumpet players lined the streets of Bethlehem to perform taps, and for some, it was for the first time.
“It was really nice, I was kind of scared, I was kind of nervous at first because I didn't expect that big of a crowd, but it was really nice,” said Taps Over Bethlehem performer Aaron Fuehrer.
“Each one of us played echo taps and then we all came back here, we played two pieces so it was really fun,” said Taps Over Bethlehem performer Adam Fuehrer.
One veteran says it's appreciated.
“For me personally, I like to serve my unit, my fellow Marines, and so it's always a personal sense of appreciation from the community having these events,” said Marine Corps League Veteran Douglas Graves.