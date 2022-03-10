Parade of Shamrocks is back in Bethlehem after a year off

 

BETHLEHEM, PA. - Organizers of the Celtic Classic announced on Facebook the cancellation of the 2022 Parade of Shamrocks scheduled for Saturday in Downtown Bethlehem. 

The post continued to say the cancellation is because of the pending weather forecast for Saturday. 

"While it is disappointing, after speaking with many participants they have already notified us that they are not available on the alternate date of Sunday. 03/13. Due to these circumstances, it will not allow us to present the parade properly."

Organizers say they look forward to welcoming everyone to the 35th anniversary of the Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival starting on September 23rd.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you