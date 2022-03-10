BETHLEHEM, PA. - Organizers of the Celtic Classic announced on Facebook the cancellation of the 2022 Parade of Shamrocks scheduled for Saturday in Downtown Bethlehem.
The post continued to say the cancellation is because of the pending weather forecast for Saturday.
"While it is disappointing, after speaking with many participants they have already notified us that they are not available on the alternate date of Sunday. 03/13. Due to these circumstances, it will not allow us to present the parade properly."
Organizers say they look forward to welcoming everyone to the 35th anniversary of the Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival starting on September 23rd.