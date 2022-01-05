ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Recess looked a little different Tuesday for kids attending the Swain School in Allentown.
The day before parents got a heads up to send them to school with their snow gear, there was going to be a surprise.
"It's like magic," said Ted Rosenberger, a parent of a child at the school.
Well, sort of. A wintery wonderland was all made possible thanks to Rosenberger, who combined his love of a good science challenge and his love for winter.
"I'm a bit of a geek about this stuff," he said. "This year with the brown Christmas and the rain, it's been a little depressing for the kids so far this year so I thought let's see if we can't whiten up things a little bit for them."
And whiten he did. Rosenberger bought the equipment a couple years ago and tried it out then, realizing it's not as easy as it looks.
"I have a new respect for ski areas for what they have to do," Rosenberger said.
Sunday night temperatures dipped low enough to start so he set out the equipment, calling it a labor of love.
"I was out at 11 at night and 3 in the morning at times, just aim the gun in a new direction just to cover the whole playground," Rosenberger said.
He says a couple of sleepless nights were worth it.
"They just went crazy and got lots of thank yous!" Rosenberger said.
Rosenberger says he plans to keep up the snow making throughout the winter but hopes Mother Nature will help as well.