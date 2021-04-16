BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. | The parent of a former Colonial Intermediate Unit #20 student alleges in a federal lawsuit that staff injured his son when they used "unnecessary and excessive force" to drag him out of hallway.
Attorneys for Dino Sajudin and his son, Dillon, on Wednesday filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Northampton County-based I.U. 20. Also named in the action are employees Matthew Giovannini, Ryan Pysher and Corey Nahf and the Stroudsburg Area School District, Dillon Sajudin’s home district.
Dillon Sajudin attended the IU’s high school in Bushkill Township for 9th and 10th graders from September 2018 through June 2020. He is currently enrolled in high school in Monroe County.
In September 2019, Dillon Sajudin’s teacher asked him to stand in the hallway, according to the lawsuit. After roughly 15 minutes, Giovannini, Pysher and Nahf approached the student and told him they wanted him out of the hallway, directing him to the school’s “calming room,” according to court records.
The lawsuit alleges that the three men “forcibly restrained” Dillon Sajudin, dragging and pulling him into the calming room. Once inside the room, they’re accused of assaulting the student by slamming him into walls and furniture. Attorneys for the family allege the teen suffered bruising, scarring and severe injuries, including a shoulder injury that required surgery.
“The force applied by the Defendants and the manner in which it was applied was sadistic, malicious and shocked the conscience,” according to the lawsuit. “And it caused serious bodily injury and served no governmental interest.”
The attorneys maintain that a videotape exists of Dillon Sajudin in the hallway before being forced into the calming room. The school allegedly declined to release a copy of the video until a lawsuit was filed.
The lawsuit does not indicate why Dillon Sajudin’s teacher initially asked him to stand in the hallway nor does it explain why the three employees insist he go into the calming room.
John Freund III, the attorney representing Colonial IU #20, issued a brief statement in response to the lawsuit.
“Our investigation has shown that the allegation against the IU and its employees in this complaint are false,” he said in a statement. “We categorically deny that IU employees caused this young man the injuries alleged in the complaint. Moreover, the Stroudsburg School District has no involvement whatsoever with incident alleged.”
The 10-count lawsuit alleges a violation of the student’s civil rights and assault, battery and negligence by each of the three employees. The suit demands a jury trial and at least $150,000 in damages for each count.