ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the end of the school year, Kolbe Academy, a Catholic high school in Northampton County that serves teens recovering from addiction, is going to be closing.

The school announced there are not enough students enrolled to stay open.

"I was very sad. I actually cried," said a parent of a graduate, who wished to remain anonymous. "I am so eternally grateful that the school was there, when we needed it, and my son, too. He said he would do anything to this day, anything for anybody at that school, and I'm sad for the people who won't have that opportunity."

She says she is so grateful for the school's services. That includes individual therapy, group therapy, and extracurricular activities to keep students engaged and away from activities and people that could be detrimental to their recovery.

Many staff members know someone who struggles or struggled with addiction. Students are also incredibly supportive of one another, she says.

The parent's son, who is now 2.5 years in recovery, relapsed during the pandemic while attending the academy, but no one judged.

"It was, 'You made a mistake, and we're here for you. Let's help you through this,'" the woman explained.

When the Catholic academy first opened in 2019, it was advertised as the first faith-based recovery high school in the U.S.

Now, insufficient enrollment is the reason, just four years later. Officials say it will not be opening its doors for the 2023-2024 school year.

Four students currently attend the school housed within Sacred Heart School. Two are seniors, who will graduate this spring, according to an official with the Allentown Diocese.

Over the years, about 20 students have attended the academy.

"It was absolutely life-changing. It's a shame that more students didn't go, and I'm not sure what kept people away," said the parent. "I think the stigma, people think of, you know, nobody wants to know that they're suffering with addiction, or, you know, obviously, it often goes hand in hand with mental health issues."

One neighbor's theory is similar.

"Who wants to tell themselves, 'Hey, I am addicted to this,' or tell their parents," said David Orsorio of Bath. "It's more of a secret type of thing, but everybody struggles."

An official tells 69 News tuition is subsidized through a variety of sources. None of the four current students are paying any out-of-pocket costs to attend.

Right now, it's unclear where the remaining two students will attend.