BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of 13 children who investigators say were living in deplorable conditions in Bethlehem are headed to trial.
Jamie Gostony and Charles Canty waived their preliminary hearings for court. They face a formal arraignment and pre-trial conference on May 12.
Officials say the home on Broadway was filled with garbage, rotting food, bugs, and mold. Police first paid a visit to the home last month when investigating allegations against the couple's 20-year-old son. All 13 children were removed from the home the next day.
Gostony and Canty are both charged with endangering the welfare of children. Gostony is also charged with witness intimidation and terroristic threats.