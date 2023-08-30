Local families alleging that a Lehigh Valley Health Network doctor falsely accused them of child abuse are continuing to make their voices heard.

They gathered for a demonstration Wednesday outside the John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center, or CAC, which manages child abuse cases in the area.

It follows a report by Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley that says there is a "systemic overdiagnosis" of medical child abuse in the Lehigh Valley.

Dozens of parents claim Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen misdiagnosed their children and wrongly accused them of abusing their kids.

Previously, LVHN dismissed the controller's report and defended Dr. Jenssen, saying "LVHN clinicians do not unilaterally make the final determination whether child protective services intervention is appropriate."