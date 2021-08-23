BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Some parents who attended Monday night's Bethlehem Area Board of School Directors meeting said they disagree with the district's latest decision to mandate universal masking when students return to school Aug. 30.
The updated guidance comes after the district's three-tiered COVID-19 mitigation status changed from Tier 2 to Tier 3, which requires that both school personnel and students wear masks at all times while indoors and on school transportation, regardless of their vaccination status.
The district had hoped to reopen for the 2021-22 school year with a mask- optional policy in place. However, on Aug. 18, Superintendent Joseph Roy issued a video message updating the district's mitigation status due to increasing positive cases.
During Monday's board meeting, Roy said the measure was taken with the district's latest positivity rate reaching 10.2%.
"It's not as bad as it was back in November, December, January, February, or even into April," said Roy, "but it's obviously gotten significantly worse since the end of July. He added that figures will likely rise when the new numbers come out on Friday.
Some parents insist, though, that mandating masks should be a personal decision rather than one left up to the district.
"To make children wear masks in school goes against their God-given rights," said parent Armont Frasier. "It's my job to take care of my children's health — it's not yours."
"Our kids are not social experiments," said Ben, who has an 8-year-old daughter who attends school in the district. "Masks do work but bedazzled napkins purchased on Amazon do not."
"If we keep our kids locked down, shut down, what will their futures be?" questioned Justin Thomas Sr., a parent of a kindergartener.
"We as parents and as students have a constitutional right to choose," said Jenna Steinrock, adding that a natural bodily response to the virus may be a better approach then masking.
"I think we're forgetting about our natural, God-given immune system," she said.
"It seems like this is just a game of cat and mouse with you people," said Frasier.
"I don't let no one tell my children what they can and cannot do … for you to go on with these mandates," he said. "My children's school is not optional. Basic rights of humanity."