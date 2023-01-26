BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of their young son last summer.

Christian Brewster, 25, and Nicole Stauffer, 45, were charged Thursday after their 2-year-old child died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem, according to court documents.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital the night of July 5, 2022 after being found unresponsive in a home in the 2000 block of Stefko Boulevard, the affidavit of probable cause says.

Brewster, of New York, and Stauffer, of Bethlehem, told police that they and the child had been sleeping on a bed when they noticed the 2-year-old appeared unresponsive with blue lips, authorities say.

The child was given CPR, but never regained consciousness, police say.

The Lehigh County coroner determined the 2-year-old died of fentanyl toxicity, and ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators found several uncapped hypodermic needles and glassine packets in the bedroom where the child was found, paperwork says. The items tested positive for fentanyl.

Authorities also learned there had been numerous allegations of suspected child abuse and neglect against both Brewster and Stauffer before, and that Stauffer reported using heroin during her pregnancies.

The 2-year-old had been born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and opioid withdrawal symptoms, but the child's parents had failed to take him to multiple follow-up medical appointments.

Police say Stauffer and Brewster recklessly and negligently caused the death of their 2-year-old by keeping him in a living area with exposed fentanyl and syringes.

Both were charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering welfare of children.

Court records show they are awaiting their preliminary hearings.