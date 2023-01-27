Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County.

The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of their young son last summer.

Christian Brewster, 25, and Nicole Stauffer, 45, were charged Thursday after their 2-year-old child died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem, according to court documents.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital the night of July 5, 2022 after being found unresponsive in a home in the 2000 block of Stefko Boulevard, the affidavit of probable cause says.

Investigators found several uncapped hypodermic needles and glassine packets in the bedroom where the child was found, paperwork says. The items tested positive for fentanyl.

"The presence of drugs and drug paraphernalia and easy access to a two-year-old is a dangerous situation," is how Bethlehem Police Capt. Nicholas Lechman described the situation.

"This outcome was being that this young child who didn't understand what he was getting into got access to these dangerous drugs, overdosed, and died," Lechman said.

Authorities also learned there had been numerous allegations of suspected child abuse and neglect against both Brewster and Stauffer before, and that Stauffer reported using heroin during her pregnancies.

Police say Stauffer and Brewster recklessly and negligently caused the death of their 2-year-old by keeping him in a living area with exposed fentanyl and syringes.

Both were charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering welfare of children.

Court records show they are awaiting their preliminary hearings.