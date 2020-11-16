There is backlash over an unofficial homecoming dance organized by some parents and attended by dozens of Emmaus students at a country club over the weekend.
District officials say the extended closure of Emmaus High School through December 1 is not related to the event.
69 News has still heard from several parents who say they're outraged over what they call a "super-spreader" event. A member of the school board weighed in on the party in a video posted on social media.
Board member Ziad Munson says videos and photos of the event show a lack of social distancing and almost no one wearing masks.
"To those parents who organized this event, gave their permission to attend or otherwise enabled the gathering, I can relate to your desire to let your kids have some fun, but at the same time I am deeply concerned about how the event has endangered my own son as well as every other person in the community," Munson said.
The board member pointed to a wedding reception in rural Maine over the summer that he says was held under similar circumstances. He says the event, attended by 55 people, led to 176 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths.