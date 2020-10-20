EASTON, Pa. – It’s been about six weeks since the start of the 2020-21 school year and some parents in the Easton Area School District are concerned that their children may already be falling behind.
Blake Rush, whose daughter is in the fifth grade at March Elementary School, told members of the Easton Area School Board on Tuesday night that he thinks the hybrid model of learning’s pace is too slow.
“We’ve watched this now for six weeks and I think we’re setting the teachers up to fail,” said Blake. “I don’t think it’s a good system and ultimately it falls at the expense of our students.”
Blake said his daughter’s class is still covering the same materials that she learned in the fourth grade and should be a lot further along at this point.
“They’re (the teachers) are only covering materials at half the pace,” he said.
Blake added that he is concerned that the students will only continue to fall behind even more with the hybrid and remote models of learning and only suffer the consequences by not being up to normal learning standards once the pandemic is over.
“We formed a learning pod and hired a private teacher to augment the learning and that’s only been partially effective,” said Blake.
“We are continuing to try and tweak instruction,” said Superintendent of Schools David Piperato, adding that he recently met with teachers on the elementary level.
“They’re feeling that they’re doing okay in terms of pacing,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t have to make adjustments. That doesn’t mean that we don’t have to make changes.”
Joshua Alemany, who has a fifth-grade student as well, expressed his concern over the hybrid model of learning. He said Piperato’s belief that the students are on pace is “optimistic.”
“I’m surprised at how little off-line work the children have been receiving,” he said. “The amount of material that they’re expected to do is remarkably small.”
Alemany said he is also concerned that students will begin to fall further and further behind academically.
Piperato said the district has plans to present a status update on the remote and hybrid learning models that will include recommendations for adjustments to instruction. But Piperato said parents will have to continue to be patient in this COVID-19 world.
“I think we’re going to be on the hybrid for the long haul,” he said.