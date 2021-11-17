Two Parkland School District parents have filed a complaint with the Department of Education over language a student heard during a reading of John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men."
A lawyer for Kelly and Thomas Moore says the couple filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights at the United States Department of Education because their child heard a racial slur read multiple times out loud.
They are arguing that the language violates federal rules against discrimination linked to funding.
Parkland's superintendent confirms the administration has been in touch with the family, but declined to comment further because the incident involves a student and an employee of the district.