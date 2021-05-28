ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Music, a beautiful dress and tuxes, food, and photo booths. The prom looked typical, but for students of Dieruff High School in Allentown, it almost didn't happen.
"They said we weren't going to get our prom because of corona," said Dieruff High School senior Julian Rosario.
But, one mom wasn't having it.
"We feel like they've been robbed by COVID from so many things," said mom Lisette Ruberte. "Jokingly I said, all right, how about I just throw a prom."
But, very quickly it went from being a joke to a great idea. Ruberte set out to give her son and his friends the prom they dreamed of.
"It was actually planned within a month, so I had to get the ball rolling quickly," Ruberte said.
So she started making phone calls.
"So many local businesses that were willing to give free services or give me really, really discounted services," Ruberte said.
Now just over 100 kids got their prom night, thanks to Ruberte and other parents.
"Just these little things came together, it's going to be so memorable for them and they're going to remember this for the rest of their lives," said Jennifer Rosario.
And students could not be more grateful.
"Just very thankful in opinion for our friend's mom putting this all together, it was nice you know, so nice," Julian said.