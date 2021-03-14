EASTON, Pa. – Parents in the Easton Area School District held a rally in Centre Square Saturday afternoon to call on officials to bring students back into classrooms full time.

They want the school board and superintendent to set a date for all students to return to full-time, in-person learning. Parents say students are falling behind with their education and suffering from a lack of social interaction.

"Zoom isn't a classroom," said parent Bonnie McCarthy. "There is no substitute for in-school teaching." She added, "I want the kids to go back to school for their well-being."

Easton students currently have a hybrid model that includes two days of in-person learning. The Easton school board, however, is considering sending some students back to the classroom four days a week. 

At a special virtual meeting Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously in favor of approving Superintendent David Piperato’s proposed plan for a four-day-a-week return starting with kindergarten through grade 2.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.