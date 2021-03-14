EASTON, Pa. – Parents in the Easton Area School District held a rally in Centre Square Saturday afternoon to call on officials to bring students back into classrooms full time.
They want the school board and superintendent to set a date for all students to return to full-time, in-person learning. Parents say students are falling behind with their education and suffering from a lack of social interaction.
"Zoom isn't a classroom," said parent Bonnie McCarthy. "There is no substitute for in-school teaching." She added, "I want the kids to go back to school for their well-being."
Easton students currently have a hybrid model that includes two days of in-person learning. The Easton school board, however, is considering sending some students back to the classroom four days a week.
At a special virtual meeting Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously in favor of approving Superintendent David Piperato’s proposed plan for a four-day-a-week return starting with kindergarten through grade 2.